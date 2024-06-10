Man shot dead at northwest Las Vegas house party

The wounded man died outside a residence where a party took place in northwest Las Vegas near West Oakey Boulevard.

File - Police investigate a fatal shooting outside a northwest Las Vegas residence where a party took place early Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was shot and killed outside a northwest Las Vegas residence where a party took place early Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 12:29 a.m., the department’s dispatch received a phone call concerning a party in the 1800 block of Plantea Court, near West Oakey Boulevard. Minutes later multiple reports came in about gunfire there, police stated in a news release.

Once uniformed patrol officers reached the address, they found a man outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound, but despite efforts by medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s homicide unit took over the investigation. The victim’s identification will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, the release said.

Metro urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit at 702-828-3521, or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

