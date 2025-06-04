Man shot dead following crash on Las Vegas Beltway identified

A Las Vegas man who was shot to death during a confrontation following a car crash on the 215 Beltway has been identified.

A Las Vegas man who was shot to death during a confrontation following a car crash on the 215 Beltway Monday has been identified.

According to the Clark County cororner’s office, Kevin Lozano, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds after police said he slashed a suspect’s car with a knife Monday evening on the 215 Beltway between Jones and Rainbow boulevards.

The cause of death for Lozano was listed as homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting after a suspect rear-ended a car in what police called a “minor traffic incident.”

