Man shot dead in southwest Las Vegas driveway ID’d by coroner

A man who was fatally shot last week in the southwest valley has been identified.

A poster board with pictures of George Campoverde was set up at a vigil for the 29-year-old on Saturday, November 21, 2018. Campoverde died Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in a shooting that Las Vegas police said was "domestic related." (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Campoverde, 29, of North Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday at Spring Valley Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday to a home on the 5900 block of Belcastro Street, near South Tenaya Way and West Russell Road, after a report of an altercation between a man and a woman, Las Vegas police homicide Sgt. Matthew Sanford said.

Shortly after that report, police received a 911 call from the scene reporting a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s lying in the driveway of the home suffering from a gunshot wound, Sanford said. Another man, in his 50s, was detained for questioning in the shooting.

