Man shot dead outside northwest apartment complex

A man died after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot of an apartment complex Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro responded to a call at 9:11 p.m. about a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of North Tenaya Way, which is off Lake Mead Boulevard, Metro Lt. Monique Bulmer said early Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Bulmer said.

She said the victim was unidentified but that police thought he was in his early 20s.

As for the suspect, Bulmer said it was “very vague” and that a man was seen leaving the scene on foot.

There were no other victims and no further damage to the apartment complex, St. Lucia Apartment Homes, Bulmer said. The entrance was blocked off at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, but Bulmer said it should be open by the time most people were headed to work in the morning.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.