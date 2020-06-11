Man shot during robbery in North Las Vegas has died

One of three people shot during a robbery in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon has died, police said.

North Las Vegas Police close Donovan Way south of Craig Road while they investigate a shooting that left at least three people hospitalized Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Police said officers are searching for three or four shooters.

North Las Vegas Police investigate a shooting on Donovan Way south of Craig Road Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Police said at least three people were hospitalized and officers are searching for three or four shooters. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police close Donovan Way south of Craig Road while they investigate a shooting that left at least three people hospitalized Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Police said officers are searching for three or four shooters. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert said a 58-year-old man shot during the robbery has died. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified his as of Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. during a robbery on the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15. Two other men, a 45-year-old and a 50-year-old, were also shot and are expected to survive, police said Wednesday night.

Police said that four people are suspected in the robbery — three males and one female. One of the male suspects was armed during the robbery, and is believed to have shot the three victims.

As of Wednesday night, police had not identified the suspects, who fled the scene before police arrived. None of the suspects had been arrested as of Thursday morning, according to a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police. Further information about the robbery was not immediately available.

The 58-year-old who died had been in critical condition Wednesday night and had been scheduled for surgery Thursday morning.

The man’s death marked the 9th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

