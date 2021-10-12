Man shot girlfriend’s brother after money fight, police say

A man booked on a murder charge shot his girlfriend’s brother, according to a police report released Monday.

Miguel Perez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man booked on a murder charge shot his girlfriend’s brother, according to a police report released Monday.

Miguel Perez, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and battery, according to court records.

Perez is suspected of killing his girlfriend’s brother, Francisco Ibarra, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released the victim’s name or cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 3 to the Indian Hills apartment complex, on the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue, after a report of a shooting.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters at the scene that the victim was sent to get a money order for the rent but came home intoxicated and started fighting with his family.

Detectives interviewed Ibarra’s mother, sister and Perez, who said Ibarra came back to the apartment they all shared and started fighting with his sister and mother in front of his 4-year-old niece, according to the arrest report. Perez, the girl’s father, stepped in to say Ibarra shouldn’t speak to his family that way. Police believe Ibarra and Perez started fighting before Ibarra was shot multiple times.

Perez called police the day after the shooting and confessed, officers wrote in the report. He told investigators he shot Ibarra with a .22 caliber pistol he keeps in his bedroom because he thought Ibarra would try to kill him.

Perez is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Oct. 26.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.