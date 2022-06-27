Man shot in east Las Vegas homicide ID’d

A man slain in east Las Vegas early Thursday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Jasue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said Chaparro-Montalvo was found shot Thursday at 3:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Boulder Highway.

“Officers located an adult male laying on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

Chaparro-Montalvo was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. Police said they believe the victim was in an argument with another man when he was shot. The assailant then fled the scene.

The coroner’s office said Chaparro-Montalvo died from a gunshot wound to the head in what has been classified as a homicide. Police had not provided any updates as of Monday morning regarding the status of their investigation or whether any suspects had been identified.

