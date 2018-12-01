Man shot in Las Vegas Home Depot parking lot dies

A man who was injured in a Nov. 20 shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley died at a hospital Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect and vehicles. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who was injured in a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley last week died at a hospital Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police were called at about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 20 to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in response to a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said Friday. Police did not initially know the location of the shooting, but later determined the man was shot in the 4700 block of South Decatur Boulevard.

The man was transferred to University Medical Center in critical condition on Nov. 20, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday said that Bill Henderson, 31, died late Tuesday night at University Medical Center from complications of gunshot wounds. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The coroner’s office said the man was shot in a Home Depot parking lot. A Home Depot is located at 4750 S. Decatur Blvd., in the block where police said the shooting happened.

Metro homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the shooting, police said.

Police were still searching for the suspect Friday and have not found a motive.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 30s, who was last seen wearing dark clothing. The suspect’s car is described as a light-colored Chevrolet sedan, police said Friday.

Detectives are also searching for a possible witness who was driving a white BMW SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

4750 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas NV