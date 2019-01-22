Man shot, killed after neighborhood dispute in Las Vegas ID’d

Cristobal Sanchez, 26, was found Jan. 17 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway on the 5100 block of Del Monte Avenue, a residential area near South Decatur and West Charleston boulevards.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Cristobal Sanchez, 26, was found Jan. 17 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the roadway on the 5100 block of Del Monte Avenue, a residential area near South Decatur and West Charleston boulevards. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, and his death was a ruled a homicide Tuesday by the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police have identified Gilberto Barrientos, 28, a suspect in the shooting. He was being held Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, jail records show.

Police said that Sanchez and another man were passing by a residence on Del Monte when they got involved in an argument with several people. The argument escalated and multiple people pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other. At least 20 shots were fired, police said that night at the scene.

No injuries were reported during the initial shootout, but a short time later, Sanchez again passed by the residence, at which time a man, believed to be Barrientos, exited the home and shot him, police said.

