Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on the 1100 block of South Mojave Road in Las Vegas. {Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at a mobile home park in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the La Villa Vegas mobile home park, located at 1190 S. Mojave Road, at around 1 p.m. after reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Detectives believe the man was shot with a rifle while inside a mobile home in the community, Spencer said. The man, who Spencer said was in his late 20s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There were “quite a few” people inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting, Spencer said.

Police believe the shooter was a man. He left the scene with another person after opening fire, Spencer said. The rifle was left behind.

Further details were not available. Detectives continue to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the man killed.

