Man shot, killed at North Las Vegas apartment complex, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Thursday night at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex around 9:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of McCarran Street in reference to a shooting, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive 40-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.