Man shot, killed at northwest Las Vegas restaurant

Las Vegas police congregate in front of the FireRock Steakhouse in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday to investigate a shooting that left one dead. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot during an argument at a northwest Las Vegas restaurant late Monday night.

Las Vegas police Lt. Dave Valenta said police were called at 11 p.m. to the restaurant in the 5900 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, for a shooting. Valenta did not identify the restaurant by name, but more than a dozen officers and detectives were observed gathered in front of the FireRock Steakhouse, 5990 Centennial Center, at 1 a.m.

“There was an altercation inside the restaurant which resulted in a shooting,” Valenta said. “One person did end up in MountainView Hospital who is now deceased. Detectives are still on scene. Still very preliminary, conducting an investigation at this time.”

Valenta confirmed the homicide victim was a male.

“The victim ended up being dropped off at the hospital in a personal vehicle,” Valenta said, adding “nobody is currently in custody.”

Valenta said the restaurant was operating as usual when the shooting broke out.

“It had nothing to do with any of the employees,” Valenta said. “It was just clientele inside.”

Police did not immediately have information on how the gunman left the scene. Investigators were seen walking a handful of people out of the restaurant and to their cars as intermittent thunderstorms started to drop rain on the crime scene in the popular commercial shopping district early Tuesday. The crime scene is located next to a bank and across the street from several big box stores.

Detectives are asking the public for help in solving the killing.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Las Vegas police homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

