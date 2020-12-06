49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man shot, killed at southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 4:59 am
 
Updated December 6, 2020 - 8:06 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man was shot and killed in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. police received multiple reports of gunshots an apartment complex at 6355 S. Durango Drive, just north of West Sunset Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

When officers arrived, they found a scene at an apartment, according to Spencer. Shortly after that, officers were told a victim had been dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound, he said.

The man who was dropped off was pronounced dead, Spencer said.

Spencer said police are trying to determine why the man was at the apartment and who shot him.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
2
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
3
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
4
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
5
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST