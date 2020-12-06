Man shot, killed at southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex

Police detectives are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

A man was shot and killed in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. police received multiple reports of gunshots an apartment complex at 6355 S. Durango Drive, just north of West Sunset Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

When officers arrived, they found a scene at an apartment, according to Spencer. Shortly after that, officers were told a victim had been dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound, he said.

The man who was dropped off was pronounced dead, Spencer said.

Spencer said police are trying to determine why the man was at the apartment and who shot him.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.