Man shot, killed by his neighbor, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 2880 S. Decatur Tuesday morning, May 16, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police say a man shot and killed his neighbor Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. at 2880 S. Decatur Blvd., near Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said the man who was shot died at the scene.

Lt. David Gordon said another man is being detained. He said police are not looking for anybody else at this time.

