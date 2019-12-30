Man shot, killed during alleged Las Vegas home invasion identified

A man who authorities say was shot and killed Saturday by a woman when he broke into her central valley home was a 30-year-old Las Vegas resident.

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate a shooting Saturday in southeast Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin J. Smith died of a gunshot wound to his right arm and chest, the coroner’s office determined. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police have said that the shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on the 7000 block of Knoll View Drive.

At the time, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman was home alone when Smith had broken in through a glass sliding-door. The woman fired one round in self-defense, according to Spencer, prompting to Smith to drive away in a Kia.

An officer found Smith, shortly after the woman called 911 to report the shooting, in the Kia near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street, about a half-mile from the Knoll View home.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, according to the coroner’s office.

As of Monday, court records show, the woman was not facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

