Man shot, killed early Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning that left a man dead near downtown.

Teen accused of murder in fatal Las Vegas crash will be held without bail

Metro: Second suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of UNLV student

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning that left a man dead near downtown Las Vegas.

According to Lt. Robert Price, the incident occurred in the 400 block of South 15th Street.

Police said that at about 2 a.m., dispatch received reports of gunfire in the area.

Arriving officers located one individual lying in a courtyard who was suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Price said.

The victim, identified as a Black male in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Price advised that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.