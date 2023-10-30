53°F
Homicides

Man shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 8:29 am
 
(Review-Journal file)
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting just before 3:20 a.m. in a neighborhood near East Washington Avenue and North Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was shot while walking with a friend when a vehicle approached them and opened fire. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

