Homicides

Man shot, killed in fight with relative over money, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man was killed in central Las Vegas on Wednesday night during a fight over money, police said.

Officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a house on the 2100 block of Houston Drive, where they found a man dead at the scene.

Police said the man had gotten into a fight with a relative over money owed, and the suspect shot him.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

