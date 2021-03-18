Man shot, killed in fight with relative over money, police say

Officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a house on the 2100 block of Houston Drive where they found a man dead at the scene.

A man was killed in central Las Vegas on Wednesday night during a fight over money, police said.

Police said the man had gotten into a fight with a relative over money owed, and the suspect shot him.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

