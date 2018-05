Las Vegas police are investigating Monday morning after a man was shot to death in his vehicle at 4980 Rogers St., near Tropicana and Arville, in central Las Vegas.

A man found shot in his car Monday morning was taken to a hospital where he died. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died early Monday morning after he was shot inside his vehicle in the central valley.

The shooting was called in about 12:30 a.m. at 4980 Rogers St., near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The man was found inside his vehicle suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized but later died. Metro homicide detectives are investigating.

