Homicides

Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas home invasion identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 6:49 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man shot during a home invasion on July 4.

Tyrone Totter, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 1 p.m. on July 4 inside of a home in North Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said Totter entered the home near Carey Avenue and Revere Street through the front door. The family that lived there told officers they did not know him.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

