Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas home invasion identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed during a home invasion July 4.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tyrone Totter, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 1 p.m. on July 4 inside of a home in North Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said Totter entered the home near Carey Avenue and Revere Street through the front door. The family that lived there told officers they did not know him.

