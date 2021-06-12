Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in North Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person on the 2000 block of West Lawry Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Cuevas said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the man’s death as of Saturday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

