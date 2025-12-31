52°F
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas neighborhood

December 30, 2025 - 4:36 pm
 

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported just after 1:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue, near East Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

