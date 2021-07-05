107°F
Homicides

Man shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2021 - 5:46 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, near the intersection of North Exeter Drive and East Kilgore Drive in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lt. Richard Meyers gives a briefing to the media in front of a scene where Metropolitan police are investigating a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called about 2:40 p.m. after a report of gunshots on the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, a residential area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

Arriving officers discovered a man outside who had been shot multiple times, Meyers said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meyers said there was no description available of the shooter, and investigators had not yet determined a motive behind the killing.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about the shooting may contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

