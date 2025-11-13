Man shot, killed in southeast Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning that left a man dead in the southeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. (RTC FastCam)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning that left a man dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of the 4100 block of South Sandhill Road, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads.

Lt. Robert Price said that LVMPD Dispatch received calls at about 1:17 a.m. in regard to gunfire in the area.

Arriving officers located one individual suffering from gunshot wounds in parking lot. Medical personnel pronounced the victim, identified as a Black male adult, dead at the scene.

According to Price, the preliminary details indicate that the suspect was walking out of local business towards his car when he got into a verbal altercation with an individual in the parking lot.

During the altercation, police said, the suspect shot the victim.

“This is an isolated incident,” Lt. Price said. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Police said the suspect taken into custody without incident