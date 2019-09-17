Man shot, killed in vehicle near downtown Las Vegas, police say

A man died after he was shot in a vehicle near downtown on Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Industrial Road just before 10 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating the man’s cause of death and have not yet identified him.

Police said the man was pushed out onto the road after he was shot. The vehicle was last seen being driven south on Industrial Road.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Metro police homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

