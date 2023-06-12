75°F
Homicides

Man shot, killed on Strip

June 12, 2023 - 9:33 am
 
The Las Vegas Strip is seen in an aerial photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was shot and killed inside a Strip hotel room Sunday, police said.

Police found the unidentified man dead inside a room in the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South early Sunday afternoon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Investigators later “learned that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another male,” and the suspect fled the scene, the release stated.

The department’s release is titled “Man Shoots Friend During Altercation,” but police released no further details about the killing, the suspected gunman or the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

