Man shot last week in Henderson dies of his injuries

The victim, who was 30, was shot multiple times about 8 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway. He died Sunday at University Medical Center from his injuries.

man shot last week in Henderson has died of his injuries, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man shot last week in Henderson has died of his injuries, police said.

The victim, who was 30, was shot multiple times about 8 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and died Sunday after being transferred to University Medical Center, she said.

Police still hadn’t identified a motive or shooter as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity and his cause and manner of death once his family is notified.

The man’s death is the second homicide investigated by Henderson police this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

800 N Major Ave Henderson, NV 89015