Homicides

Man shot outside former co-worker’s home identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot Monday outside a former co-worker’s home.

Patrick Neufeld, 19, died Monday from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 4:14 a.m. to the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, after the man arrived at his former co-worker’s house armed with a gun and was shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

“We are still trying to figure out what the relationship is,” Spencer said at the time. “At this point it is still early on in the investigation.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

