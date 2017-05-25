Man shot over 10 times inside central Las Vegas apartment

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Thursday after he was shot more than 10 times inside a central valley apartment in what Las Vegas police said was a drug-related incident.

At about noon Thursday, officers responded to the deadly shooting at Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside building G, Metro spokesman Dan McGrath said. The man may have been in his 30s.

Metro is working closely with a second victim, who told police that he had visited the man’s apartment with a friend to purchase drugs, McGrath said.

The second victim said he was pistol-whipped and his friend was shot repeatedly, maybe up to 15 times, McGrath said.

“It was really violent,” McGrath said. “I say 10 to be safe.”

The pistol-whipped man is being treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Between six and eight people were inside the apartment, McGrath said, but they left before police arrived. Many neighbors are not cooperating with police.

“If there are more than 10 shots fired, you’re going to hear that,” he said.

McGrath added that a 2005 BMW the two men used to visit the apartment was missing and reported stolen.

“Killing people is not worth it,” neighbor Elisia Kamp said. “You don’t have to take that life. You can’t get that back.”

Just feet away from yellow crime scene tape and an ambulance, two children rode their bicycles in circles outside the apartment complex.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once family have been notified.

3770 Swenson St., Las Vegas