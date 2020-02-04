Man shot to death after stabbing at Las Vegas Super Bowl party ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the victim of a Sunday fatal shooting as 21-year-old Noah Gonzalez.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death in a crime possibly related to a Super Bowl party stabbing.

He was 21-year-old Noah Gonzalez, the coroner’s office said Tuesday morning. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Metropolitan Police Department officers received two calls about 6:40 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting and a stabbing, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The first caller reported a stabbing at a Super Bowl party in the parking lot of Sun City Barber Shop, at 3788 E. Desert Inn Road, while the other caller reported a man a half-mile away who had been shot.

Gonzalez died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The person who was stabbed was expected to survive, Spencer said at the time. He said that detectives believe the shooting victim was involving in the stabbing, but it was unclear Sunday what his involvement was.

“We believe the person who was shot on Sandhill, north of here, left this location,” Spencer said at a briefing. “He was not shot here, but he had left here after the stabbing occurred, and that’s what we’re trying to piece together at this point.”

It was unclear Tuesday morning if police had made an arrest in connection with the killing.

