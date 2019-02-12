Man shot to death at Las Vegas apartment complex identified

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed last week in a shooting at an apartment complex in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas resident Shane Pacada, 30, died Wednesday at University Medical Center after he was shot in the chest, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide and his cause of death multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Mosaic Apartments, 6355 S Riley St., near South Durango Drive. Police believe the shooting happened after Pacada and another man got into an argument with a third man, Spencer said.

Police believe the shooter was blocking the driveway into the complex or was backing up, Spencer said in a media briefing. The driver then shot Pacada and the other man, Spencer said. The other man was shot in the arm and was in stable condition after the shooting, Spencer said.

Police believe Pacada lived at the apartment complex and he worked with the other man who was shot, Spencer said. It was unclear if the other victim or the shooter also lived there.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown car and has not yet been arrested. Detectives don’t believe he knew the other two men.

Pacada’s death marked the eighth homicide investigated by Metro detectives this year, and the 14th Clark County, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

