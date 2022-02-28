Man shot to death at northwest valley apartment, police say

A man was shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in northwest Las Vegas.

Police were initially called to the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, at 9:37 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive man, according to a Sunday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Arriving officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.