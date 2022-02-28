56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man shot to death at northwest valley apartment, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2022 - 5:14 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2022 - 5:20 pm

A man was shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in northwest Las Vegas.

Police were initially called to the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, at 9:37 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive man, according to a Sunday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Arriving officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
14 shot, 1 killed at hookah lounge party in central Las Vegas
2
Caesars unveils new entrance for iconic Strip resort
Caesars unveils new entrance for iconic Strip resort
3
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
4
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
5
Walgreens-occupied complex near Strip sells for $57M
Walgreens-occupied complex near Strip sells for $57M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST