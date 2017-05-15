Man shot to death by officers in northwest Arizona after stabbings

A suspect in a double stabbing in Wikieup was shot and killed by Mohave County sheriff's officers in Kingman on Sunday night.(Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A double stabbing that evolved into a police pursuit and exchange of gunfire with officers on Sunday left one man dead in northwest Arizona.

The Mohave County sheriff’s office said the double stabbing occurred about 6:30 p.m. at a business in the community of Wikieup, southeast of Kingman.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said one stabbing victim was released after treatment at a Kingman hospital and the other was reported in stable condition following treatment at a Las Vegas hospital.

Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department said that after the attacks, the unidentified suspect allegedly stole a heavy-duty service truck from the business and drove north to Kingman. He said the big rig eventually stopped at the Interstate 40 and Andy Devine Avenue exit, where the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire about 7:30 p.m.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The two officers involved were not injured.

The Department of Public Safety is conducting the shooting investigation and further details were expected later Monday.