Man shot to death during fight at Las Vegas strip mall ID’d

The Clark County coroner has identified a man who was fatally shot after arguing and fighting with another man Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a shooting in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers said the man was shot in the chest just before 2 p.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue. David Parsons, 41, died in the strip mall’s parking lot of a gunshot wound to the chest, the county coroner determined. His death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Parsons and the man who shot him, who as of Monday morning was not in custody, argued in the parking lot of Owens Plaza, fought inside a store and resumed arguing in the parking lot.

As the other man got into his Dodge Charger to leave, police said Parsons approached the car. The two struggled, and during the scuffle, the shooter pulled the trigger.

McGrath said Saturday that it does not appear the shooting was in self-defense.

Police described the shooter as a black man with braided hair, with a medium build and approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

