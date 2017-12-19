Man shot to death early Monday in central Las Vegas is identified

Las Vegas resident Michael Wayne Bartoli, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Villas Knolls North Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death Monday morning at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Residents at the complex said they heard shots but no one called police until Bartoli was found, Las Vegas police said.

Police found Bartoli’s backpack and a bicycle at the scene, but it was unclear whether he lived in the area.

His death marks the 212th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 243rd investigated within Clark County.

