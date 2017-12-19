Homicides

Man shot to death early Monday in central Las Vegas is identified

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2017 - 1:57 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death Monday morning at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas resident Michael Wayne Bartoli, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Villas Knolls North Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

Residents at the complex said they heard shots but no one called police until Bartoli was found, Las Vegas police said.

Police found Bartoli’s backpack and a bicycle at the scene, but it was unclear whether he lived in the area.

His death marks the 212th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 243rd investigated within Clark County.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like