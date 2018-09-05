Man shot to death in western Las Vegas Valley home identified

Las Vegas resident Darren Scott Stroh, 45, was shot and killed early Monday on the 3300 block of Stacey Lyn Drive, near West Desert Inn Road and South El Capitan Way, according to Las Vegas police.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death in a western valley home Monday morning.

Investigators said Stroh was one of several people sleeping in the home. He was shot after he heard knocking and went to see who it was, according to police. Investigators have not determined a motive or identified any suspects in the shooting.

