Man shot to death minutes into 2022 in downtown Las Vegas identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 11:03 am
 
A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane i ...
A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was fatally shot minutes into the new year in downtown Las Vegas was identified Wednesday as 60-year-old Derrick Scott.

The Clark County coroner’s office said that Scott died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley near North 13th Street and East Ogden Avenue, a few blocks away from New Year’s Eve festivities at the Fremont Street Experience.

The Metropolitan Police Department said gunfire followed a quarrel between Scott and an unidentified man and unknown woman, who were gone by the time officers arrived.

Scott died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

