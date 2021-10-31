81°F
Man shot to death Saturday night in east Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2021 - 1:43 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide late Saturday night in east Las Vegas.

Police were called to the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue at 10:40 p.m., according to a Sunday news release. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the man had been in an argument with “several other people” about a vehicle, police said, before an unidentified person approached them and began shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after family is notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

