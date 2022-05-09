Man shot to death Sunday in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police officers responding to reports of gunfire found the man dead in an apartment on Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in a downtown Las Vegas apartment.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to reports of gunfire found the man dead in a unit in the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street.

The victim had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

