Man slain in central Las Vegas stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 3:09 pm
 
Jovanny Cuevas-Mendez (Metropolitan Police Department)
(Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the complex on the 1500 block of Karen Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at 8:21 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Police said the man had gone to an apartment in the complex with a woman who was attempting to retrieve her belongings from her ex-boyfriend.

“An altercation broke out between the ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jovanny Cuevas-Mendez, and the female,” police said in a press release. “Cuevas-Mendez pulled out a knife and the victim stepped in to protect the female. A physical fight ensued, and the victim was stabbed.”

Cuevas-Mendez was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon. He remained in custody at the jail on Monday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

