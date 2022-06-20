Man slain in Fremont Street shooting identified

The shooting erupted at 2:10 a.m. Sunday during a quarrel between a group of people, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, where police say one person died during a shooting early Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot and killed early Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience was identified as Raymond Renova, 23, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Gunfire erupted at 2:10 a.m. during a quarrel between a group of people, which included Renova, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Renova and another person, who police described as a bystander, were taken to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds, polices said.

The second shooting victim was expected to recover, said police, who have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

