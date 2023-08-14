103°F
Homicides

Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are searching for a man who has been identified as a suspect in a southwest Las Vegas homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that they believe 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. is connected to a woman found dead in her home near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads on Sunday afternoon.

The woman has not yet been identified. Police said in a news conference Sunday that she appeared to have been shot.

Police also said Sunday that the woman’s husband was a “person of interest.” It was not immediately know if Falsetta was the woman’s husband.

Falsetta is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. People who may know his whereabouts are encouraged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

