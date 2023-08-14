Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., 40, is being sought by police in connection with a woman’s death in southwest Las Vegas.

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who has been identified as a suspect in a southwest Las Vegas homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that they believe 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. is connected to a woman found dead in her home near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads on Sunday afternoon.

The woman has not yet been identified. Police said in a news conference Sunday that she appeared to have been shot.

Police also said Sunday that the woman’s husband was a “person of interest.” It was not immediately know if Falsetta was the woman’s husband.

Falsetta is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. People who may know his whereabouts are encouraged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.