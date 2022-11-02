Man stabbed at Las Vegas homeless encampment identified

A homeless man who police found stabbed to death on Oct. 26 was identified Tuesday by the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a stabbing victim whose body was discovered by police last week.

The body of Jackie Ward, 52, was discovered by Las Vegas police on Oct. 26 at around 6:10 p.m. in a homeless encampment behind Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet on Charleston Boulevard near Sloan Lane. The victim reportedly was found with multiple stab wounds.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was multiple stab and incision wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

The status of the police investigation of the killing was not immediately known.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.