Man stabbed in west Las Vegas park dies at hospital

A man who had suffered from a stab wound has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the stabbing happened around 11:10 a.m. Monday at a park in the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office contacted Metro just before 4:30 p.m. Monday to notify them “of a deceased man at a local hospital” who died from a stab wound, Metro stated.

Upon investigating, officers learned that medical personnel arrived on scene after receiving a call for service and transported the man to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

