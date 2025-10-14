72°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man stabbed in west Las Vegas park dies at hospital

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Jzamir Keys, who with Jesus Ayala is accused of killing a former California police chief by del ...
Second defendant admits guilt in retired officer’s killing
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, on the 5300 block of Cheyenne Avenue in L ...
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas
Josephine Tienda, center, the mother of a 2-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez-Tienda, is comforted by ...
‘Nightmare that never ends’: Judge sentences man who killed girlfriend’s toddler
A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday evening, leaving one dead and two injured in a ...
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2025 - 2:29 pm

A man who had suffered from a stab wound has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the stabbing happened around 11:10 a.m. Monday at a park in the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office contacted Metro just before 4:30 p.m. Monday to notify them “of a deceased man at a local hospital” who died from a stab wound, Metro stated.

Upon investigating, officers learned that medical personnel arrived on scene after receiving a call for service and transported the man to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES