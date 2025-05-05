Man stabbed to death after fight at apartment in east Las Vegas

A man is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning at an apartment in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Mom of slain Vegas teen wants daughter’s death to have as much meaning as teen’s life

A man is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning at an apartment in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just before 11:25 a.m. for an apartment on the 3200 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Boulder Highway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives learned the victim was in a verbal altercation with another individual. At some point the altercation turned physical and the suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, can is expected to be provided by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.