Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort

Metropolitan Police Department conducts a homicide investigation in the south central Las Vegas Valley at the Grandview at Las Vegas, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a south Las Vegas timeshare resort.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in a hallway of the resort in the 9900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Officers found a Black man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds in the ninth-floor hallway.

Authorities attempted to render aid, but the man was deceased at the scene.

The victim went with a woman to The Grandview at Las Vegas to meet a group of people celebrating a birthday in one of the rooms, Spencer said during a briefing Sunday afternoon. When they knocked on the door, an altercation began between the woman and a different man inside the timeshare.

“That female was punched in the face and knocked down. At that point a group of men and women came out from the room and chased the victim down the hallway where he was stabbed in the hallway and collapsed,” Spencer said.

Police are looking for up to eight suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene in a vehicle, according to Spencer. Police are also talking with the woman who arrived with the victim to determine what caused the altercation.

Spencer urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or to email police at homicide@lvmpd.com.

The death marks the 100th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

