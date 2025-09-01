Man stabbed to death during fight in northeast Las Vegas

A man was stabbed to death during a fight in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening, according to police.

A man was stabbed to death during a fight in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that at approximately 6:03 p.m. Sunday, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a fight between two men in the 3100 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

Dispatch received a second report stating that a male was stabbed at the same location, police said in a news release.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from several stab wounds lying in a parking lot.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that the victim and suspect “exchanged words inside a business.” When the two exited, police said that the pair immediately started fighting in the parking lot.

The news release states that during the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, according to authorities.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.