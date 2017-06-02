Man stabbed to death in central Las Vegas apartment identified

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 3825 S. Maryland Parkway early Wednesday May 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man stabbed to death in a central Las Vegas apartment has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Clifton Jade Alexander Taylor, 25, of Las Vegas.

Early Wednesday morning, police arrived at the site of the deadly stabbing on 3823 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Twain Avenue. Officers found Taylor in the bathtub with multiple significant stab wounds.

The coroner’s office lists stab and incise wounds as the cause of death. His manner of death is homicide.

Police have identified Taylor’s roommate, 25-year-old Zachary Drey as a suspect. As of Thursday, Drey is still at large but was spotted Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant on Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

He is described as having red hair and green eyes and standing at about 6 feet tall. He weighs about 150 pounds.

Drey is considered armed and dangerous by police. Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

