Man stabbed to death in hotel room identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man who was stabbed to death in a hotel room.

Carlos Polanco Garcia, 38, died just before 1 a.m. Friday at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds, the coroner ruled.

Officers were called at 12:17 a.m. that morning to the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Valley View Boulevard, where Garcia was found dying in a hotel room, police said last week.

Investigators believe two men were fighting over something related to narcotics when the assailant killed Garcia.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday night, according to jail records. Police did not immediately identify the hotel.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.

