Homicides

Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 1:21 am
 
Updated December 14, 2023 - 4:00 pm
(Getty Images)
A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in west Las Vegas Valley.

At around 9:50 p.m., police found a man suffering from stab wounds outside a home in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near South Durango and Westcliff drives, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He later died at the hospital.

Police determined the man was in an altercation with another person prior to the stabbing. The other person fled the scene and had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

